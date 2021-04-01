$19.67 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report $19.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $22.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $76.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $77.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $76.27 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

CVCY opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $230.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 116,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

