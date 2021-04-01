$19.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce sales of $19.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.36 million to $29.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $7.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $860.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.89 million to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $753.08 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 240,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 152,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60,315 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.