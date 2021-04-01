1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,803,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
1933 Industries stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
About 1933 Industries
