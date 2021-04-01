1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,803,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

1933 Industries stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in AMA and Infused MFG segments. The company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It also provides cannabidiol infused products, such as tinctures, lotions, creams, vape pens, cartridges, lip balms, tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates, hemp-seed oils, and capsules under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands; and cannabis flowers and concentrates.

