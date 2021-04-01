$196.55 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post sales of $196.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.91 million and the highest is $199.10 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $196.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $850.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.51 million to $859.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,437,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 321,439 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDC opened at $10.31 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

