1Spatial (LON:SPA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

1Spatial (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON SPA traded up GBX 0.79 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 47.29 ($0.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,111. 1Spatial has a 12-month low of GBX 16.19 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The company has a market capitalization of £52.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.01.

About 1Spatial

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

