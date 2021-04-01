1World (1WO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,743.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $6,743.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1World has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00639184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027890 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

