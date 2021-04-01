21,138 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 381.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.51. 156,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average is $91.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.