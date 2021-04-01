21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is Sylebra Capital Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Sylebra Capital Ltd lessened its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,769,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 608,487 shares during the quarter. 21Vianet Group makes up about 2.4% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 2.05% of 21Vianet Group worth $96,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,182,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,423,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,094,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,551,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

Shares of VNET opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.44. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

