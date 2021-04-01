223,291 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 223,291 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up 11.1% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP owned about 0.25% of DICK’S Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,060. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,467 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

