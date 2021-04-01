227,876 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 227,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,369,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.23% of Guardant Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,395 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $7,437,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $700,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $347,628.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,643.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,498,370 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.08. 6,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,810. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

