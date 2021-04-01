$228.98 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report $228.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.41 million and the lowest is $222.00 million. BankUnited posted sales of $203.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $938.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $952.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $981.22 million, with estimates ranging from $947.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 38,076 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BankUnited by 976.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in BankUnited by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BankUnited by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

