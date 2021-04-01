22,951 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. Eaton comprises 1.7% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,117,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

ETN stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.88. 23,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.86. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

