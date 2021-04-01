23,671 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Paychex comprises 2.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,277. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $101.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

