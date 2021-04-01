247,588 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Bought by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 247,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,000. JFrog comprises 1.7% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,285,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in JFrog by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,979. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.