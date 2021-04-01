25,195 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000. Peloton Interactive makes up 3.4% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $21,393,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $43,301,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $114.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,862,264. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,606.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average of $125.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $690,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 375,349 shares of company stock valued at $50,357,740. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

