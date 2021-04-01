26,051 Shares in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.74% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKEM opened at $74.99 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.61 and a one year high of $81.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38.

