263,412 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Acquired by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 263,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.19% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IONS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 209,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

IONS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.70. 17,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,307. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

