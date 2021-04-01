2,770,083 Shares in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Acquired by Stone Point Capital LLC

Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,770,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,199,000. TriState Capital accounts for about 2.7% of Stone Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stone Point Capital LLC owned 9.29% of TriState Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of TriState Capital stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $22.95. 599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,857. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $760.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

