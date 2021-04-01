$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the lowest is $2.88 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $10.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.33 billion to $10.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after buying an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

