$3.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post $3.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.06 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $14.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $15.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,395 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after buying an additional 1,502,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $48,243,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 901,646 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

