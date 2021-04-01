$310,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post $310,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $310,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.13 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,550,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,703,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,345,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

