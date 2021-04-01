31,366 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after buying an additional 2,160,222 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after buying an additional 1,583,917 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,696,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after buying an additional 687,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after buying an additional 427,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,264. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52.

