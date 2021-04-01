31,408 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Purchased by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May comprises approximately 1.4% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.96% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 404,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $615,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 340,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000.

FMAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,261. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20.

