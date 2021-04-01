31,408 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Purchased by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May accounts for approximately 1.4% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,261. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20.

