32,496 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNE. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

STNE opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

