328,479 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Acquired by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 328,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 0.06% of Centene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,816,000 after acquiring an additional 534,140 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 904,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 42,852 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 650,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after acquiring an additional 442,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

