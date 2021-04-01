328,479 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 328,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.06% of Centene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Centene by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Centene by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Centene by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,681,000 after buying an additional 673,936 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after buying an additional 658,000 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

