332,603 Shares in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 332,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of RedHill Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,892,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 804,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 9,884.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 135,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 749.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 89,676 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $7.32 on Thursday. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $339.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 152.19% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

