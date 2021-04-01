36,895 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.02. 23,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,344. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

