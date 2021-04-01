37,481 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $82.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,102. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

