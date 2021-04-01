386,813 Shares in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Acquired by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 386,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,202,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.93% of Shattuck Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

STTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.97. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,743. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

