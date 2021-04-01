3D L Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.5% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $32.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,126.84. The stock had a trading volume of 54,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,372. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,128.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,889.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

