40,000 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 539,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $107,824,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 94,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.79. 139,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.60 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.15.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.