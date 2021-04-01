4,054 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $13.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $547.30. 247,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,396,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $540.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $238.39 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $339.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

