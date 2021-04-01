42,762 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Purchased by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned 1.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,523,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 490.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $268.68. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $178.49 and a 52 week high of $274.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.32.

