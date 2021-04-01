44,728 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of AGCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AGCO by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $143.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $148.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

