$450.13 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce sales of $450.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $459.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.80 million. Premier reported sales of $334.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINC. Bank of America lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 88.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Premier by 2,528.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. Premier has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

