456,250 Shares in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 456,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,781,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,666,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get Thayer Ventures Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:TVACU traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Valencia, California.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.