46,971 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 134.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 37,448 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $958,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

FSTA stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

