47,559 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $277,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 38.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 46,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

