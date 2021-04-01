47,681 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Trybe Capital Management LP

Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,271,000. Global Payments comprises approximately 7.6% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.40. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $124.55 and a one year high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

