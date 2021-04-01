49,358 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sonos by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after buying an additional 391,062 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 1,029.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sonos by 101.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $9,351,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,951.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 600,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,896 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -149.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad.

