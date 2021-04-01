4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,672. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52.

Get 4Front Ventures alerts:

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. It operates through Retail, Production, Pure Ratios, and Real Estate segments. The company produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 11 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, and Arizona.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.