51,737 Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,999,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,770,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.79. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

