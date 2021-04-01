52,550 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.0% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,115,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,179,000 after buying an additional 554,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.55. 194,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,213.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

