529,311 Shares in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Purchased by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 529,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 2.28% of Spruce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of SPRB traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.35. 917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,827. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $35.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Spruce Biosciences Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

