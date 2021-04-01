5,339 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.91. 75,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.21 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.17.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

