54,431 Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,097,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,999,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

