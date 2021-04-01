55,523 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Bought by Trybe Capital Management LP

Trybe Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,000. Match Group comprises 6.2% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 677.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,425,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,779,000 after buying an additional 1,242,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Match Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after buying an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after buying an additional 961,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.33. The company had a trading volume of 54,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,905. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.47.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

