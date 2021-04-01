57,927 Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Bought by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned 2.41% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,736,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.95. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,247. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

